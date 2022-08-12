2022 Kia Rio5

$18,750 + taxes & licensing 6 , 1 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8974171

8974171 Stock #: 445926

445926 VIN: 3KPA25AD3NE445926

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Stock # 445926

Mileage 6,100 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Comfort Dual Climate Control Seating 5 Passenger Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.