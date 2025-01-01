Menu
Account
Sign In
<p dir=ltr><span>A family business of 28 years! *NO ACCIDENTS*4X4*2 KEYS*BACKUP CAM*4x4*V-6*CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO* This 2022 Ram 1500 will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate at no extra charge through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models range from 8.49%-9.49% and 2018-2025 models range from as low as 6.99%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></p><p><span id=docs-internal-guid-7b5c25f8-7fff-4172-a79d-1ddd2e4428ca></span></p><p dir=ltr><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></p>

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

117,491 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

Watch This Vehicle
13188953

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 13188953.760433510?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=25545
  2. 13188953
  3. 13188953
  4. 13188953
  5. 13188953
  6. 13188953
  7. 13188953
  8. 13188953
  9. 13188953
  10. 13188953
  11. 13188953
  12. 13188953
  13. 13188953
  14. 13188953
  15. 13188953
  16. 13188953
  17. 13188953
  18. 13188953
  19. 13188953
  20. 13188953
  21. 13188953
  22. 13188953
  23. 13188953
  24. 13188953
  25. 13188953
  26. 13188953
  27. 13188953
  28. 13188953
  29. 13188953
  30. 13188953
  31. 13188953
Contact Seller

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
117,491KM
VIN 1C6RR7FG0NS159761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,491 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! *NO ACCIDENTS*4X4*2 KEYS*BACKUP CAM*4x4*V-6*CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO* This 2022 Ram 1500 will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate at no extra charge through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models range from 8.49%-9.49% and 2018-2025 models range from as low as 6.99%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

6 PASSENGER

Additional Features

4x4
Accident Free
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Running Boards / Rails
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic TRADESMAN for sale in Dunnville, ON
2022 RAM 1500 Classic TRADESMAN 117,491 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Sport for sale in Dunnville, ON
2017 Jeep Cherokee Sport 173,138 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Limited for sale in Dunnville, ON
2021 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 88,000 KM $35,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2022 RAM 1500 Classic