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<p dir=ltr><span> 30 year family business with a 4.6 Google rating! *AWD*BACKUP CAM*BLUETOOTH* This 2023 Subaru Crosstrek will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate at no extra charge through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2016 and newer! </span><span> 2020-2026 models range from as low as 6.99%-9.49% and 2016-2019 models range from 8.49%-9.49%.</span><span> All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></p><p><span id=docs-internal-guid-f5b52cf1-7fff-5700-bbbb-db60d00f21d0></span></p><p dir=ltr><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving the Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for 30 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></p>

2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek

146,266 KM

Details Description Features

$21,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i CVT

Watch This Vehicle
14418429

2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i CVT

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

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Contact Seller

$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
146,266KM
VIN JF2GTABC8P8312826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,266 KM

Vehicle Description

30 year family business with a 4.6 Google rating! *AWD*BACKUP CAM*BLUETOOTH* This 2023 Subaru Crosstrek will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate at no extra charge through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2016 and newer! 2020-2026 models range from as low as 6.99%-9.49% and 2016-2019 models range from 8.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for 30 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

tinted windows

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

5 Passenger

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration

Additional Features

Accident Free
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i CVT 146,266 KM $21,000 + tax & lic
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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
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$21,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek