2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

32,910 KM

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline ~FACTORY WARRANTY!~

13201796

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline ~FACTORY WARRANTY!~

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,910KM
VIN 3VVFB7AX9PM077516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 077516
  • Mileage 32,910 KM

Vehicle Description

~1 OWNER~NO ACCIDENTS! *CARPLAY*4MOTION*AC*POWER WINDOWS* This 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate at no extra charge through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models range from 8.49%-9.49% and 2018-2025 models range from as low as 6.99%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

5 Passenger

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan