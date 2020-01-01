Menu
2010 Ford Edge

SEL

2010 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

A & E Automotive

393291 Concession 2, Durham, ON N0G 1R0

519-369-3111

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 145,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4512972
  • Stock #: 1154
  • VIN: 2fmdk4jc5abb69759
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

- Napa Autocare Centre as well as a Delco Professional Service Centre – Loaner vehicles available with customer drop off - Full mechanics and diagnostic services on sight – Specializing in safety inspections ( Over 75 years of combined service) - Brakes and AC - Tire sales, rotation and balancing - Truck & trailer inspections - Transmission servicing - Pre-owned car sales - Financing & Warranty services available Who we are At A & E Automotive, we pride ourselves on the customer experience! We’re a community focused business where honesty, communication and transparency is our strength. We’ve been servicing the Durham area since 1997 and have a 5 Star Google rating with many return customers over the years. We’re a small town dealer with a big heart. Consider A & E for your next vehicle purchase as we’d love to exceed your expectations and have you become a member of our family. We hope to hear from you soon!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

A & E Automotive

A & E Automotive

393291 Concession 2, Durham, ON N0G 1R0

