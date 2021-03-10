Menu
2014 Ford Escape

68,750 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

A & E Automotive

519-369-3111

2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Location

A & E Automotive

393291 Concession 2, Durham, ON N0G 1R0

519-369-3111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

68,750KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6730914
  Stock #: 1178
  VIN: 1fmcu9gx1eub88841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 68,750 KM

Vehicle Description

What We Offer at A & E Automotive - Napa Autocare Centre as well as a Delco Professional Service Centre – Loaner vehicles available with customer drop off - Full mechanics and diagnostic services on sight – Specializing in safety inspections ( Over 75 years of combined service) - Brakes and AC - Tire sales, rotation and balancing - Truck & trailer inspections - Transmission servicing - Pre-owned car sales - Financing & Warranty services available Who we are At A & E Automotive, we pride ourselves on the customer experience! We’re a community focused business where honesty, communication and transparency is our strength. We’ve been servicing the Durham area since 1997 and have a 5 Star Google rating with many return customers over the years. We’re a small town dealer with a big heart. Consider A & E for your next vehicle purchase as we’d love to exceed your expectations and have you become a member of our family. We hope to hear from you soon!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

A & E Automotive

A & E Automotive

393291 Concession 2, Durham, ON N0G 1R0

