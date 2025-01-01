Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2006 BMW 7 Series 750Li for sale in East Gwillimbury, ON

2006 BMW 7 Series

94,371 KM

Details Features

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 BMW 7 Series

750Li

Watch This Vehicle
12879947

2006 BMW 7 Series

750Li

Location

1 World Motors Inc

20489 Leslie St, East Gwillimbury, ON L0G 1R0

647-627-8748

  1. 1755642521
  2. 1755642521
  3. 1755642521
  4. 1755642521
  5. 1755642521
  6. 1755642521
  7. 1755642521
  8. 1755642521
  9. 1755642521
  10. 1755642521
  11. 1755642521
  12. 1755642521
  13. 1755642521
  14. 1755642521
  15. 1755642521
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,371KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBAHN835X6DT25523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,371 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1 World Motors Inc

Used 2006 BMW 7 Series 750Li for sale in East Gwillimbury, ON
2006 BMW 7 Series 750Li 94,371 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Focus SE for sale in East Gwillimbury, ON
2013 Ford Focus SE 172,197 KM $4,099 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance for sale in East Gwillimbury, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance 187,176 KM $6,999 + tax & lic

Email 1 World Motors Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1 World Motors Inc

1 World Motors Inc

20489 Leslie St, East Gwillimbury, ON L0G 1R0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-627-XXXX

(click to show)

647-627-8748

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing>

1 World Motors Inc

647-627-8748

2006 BMW 7 Series