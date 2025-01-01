Menu
Used 2008 Hyundai Tiburon GS for sale in East Gwillimbury, ON

2008 Hyundai Tiburon

111,905 KM

$5,299

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Hyundai Tiburon

GS

12881165

2008 Hyundai Tiburon

GS

1 World Motors Inc

20489 Leslie St, East Gwillimbury, ON L0G 1R0

647-627-8748

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,299

+ taxes & licensing

Used
111,905KM
VIN KMHHM65D28U269672

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 111,905 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1 World Motors Inc

1 World Motors Inc

20489 Leslie St, East Gwillimbury, ON L0G 1R0
647-627-8748

$5,299

+ taxes & licensing>

1 World Motors Inc

647-627-8748

2008 Hyundai Tiburon