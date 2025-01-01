$6,799+ taxes & licensing
2010 Buick Lucerne
CXL
Location
1 World Motors Inc
20489 Leslie St, East Gwillimbury, ON L0G 1R0
647-627-8748
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,799
+ taxes & licensing
Used
128,765KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G4HC5EM1AU129955
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,765 KM
Vehicle Description
selling 2011 Buick Lucerne CXL V6
* Condition: Excellent running condition, well-maintained.
* Mileage: 128765 kilometers.
* Engine: Great V6 engine, runs smoothly.
* Interior:
* Luxurious and well-maintained leather seats.
* Heated front seats for extra comfort.
* Both front seats are power-adjustable.
* Exceptional legroom due to the car's long body.
* Great sound system.
* A truly luxurious and smooth-riding car
* only $6799 certified plus HST and Licensing.
To book an appointment or for further details, please contact (Ahmad Zia) 6476278748
1world motors Inc.
20489 Leslie st Queensville Ontario
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Suspension
Air Suspension
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
1 World Motors Inc
20489 Leslie St, East Gwillimbury, ON L0G 1R0
