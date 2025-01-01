Menu
selling 2011 Buick Lucerne CXL V6 * Condition: Excellent running condition, well-maintained. * Mileage: 128765 kilometers. * Engine: Great V6 engine, runs smoothly. * Interior: * Luxurious and well-maintained leather seats. * Heated front seats for extra comfort. * Both front seats are power-adjustable. * Exceptional legroom due to the cars long body. * Great sound system. * A truly luxurious and smooth-riding car * only $6799 certified plus HST and Licensing. To book an appointment or for further details, please contact (Ahmad Zia) 6476278748 1world motors Inc. 20489 Leslie st Queensville Ontario

2010 Buick Lucerne

128,765 KM

$6,799

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Buick Lucerne

CXL

12899927

2010 Buick Lucerne

CXL

Location

1 World Motors Inc

20489 Leslie St, East Gwillimbury, ON L0G 1R0

647-627-8748

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,799

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,765KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G4HC5EM1AU129955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,765 KM

Vehicle Description

selling 2011 Buick Lucerne CXL V6

* Condition: Excellent running condition, well-maintained.

* Mileage: 128765 kilometers.

* Engine: Great V6 engine, runs smoothly.

* Interior:

* Luxurious and well-maintained leather seats.

* Heated front seats for extra comfort.

* Both front seats are power-adjustable.

* Exceptional legroom due to the car's long body.

* Great sound system.

* A truly luxurious and smooth-riding car

* only $6799 certified plus HST and Licensing.

To book an appointment or for further details, please contact (Ahmad Zia) 6476278748

1world motors Inc.

20489 Leslie st Queensville Ontario

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Suspension

Air Suspension

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1 World Motors Inc

1 World Motors Inc

20489 Leslie St, East Gwillimbury, ON L0G 1R0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-627-8748

$6,799

+ taxes & licensing>

1 World Motors Inc

647-627-8748

2010 Buick Lucerne