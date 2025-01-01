Menu
Hi selling 2012 Buick Verano,selling with safety a safety certificate, rebuilt title,ready to go ! Very reliable car,low km,in great condition,Power seat,Heated seats,Push start, ,very smooth drive, chilled ac, cruise control, power windows, power locks, automatic transmission, keyless entry for only $6,999 certified plus hst n licencing. To book an appointment or for further details, please contact (Ahmad Zia) 6476278748

1world motors Inc. 
 20489 Leslie st Queensville Ontario

69,302 KM

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
w/1SL

Location

1 World Motors Inc

20489 Leslie St, East Gwillimbury, ON L0G 1R0

647-627-8748

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
69,302KM
Good Condition
VIN 1G4PS5SK1C4208983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,302 KM

Vehicle Description

Hi selling 2012 Buick Verano,selling with safety a safety certificate, rebuilt title,ready to go ! Very reliable car,low km,in great condition,Power seat,Heated seats,Push start, ,very smooth drive, chilled ac, cruise control, power windows, power locks, automatic transmission, keyless entry for only $6,999 certified plus hst n licencing. To book an appointment or for further details, please contact (Ahmad Zia) 6476278748


1world motors Inc. 

 20489 Leslie st Queensville Ontario

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

20489 Leslie St, East Gwillimbury, ON L0G 1R0
