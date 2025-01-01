$4,999+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
SE
Location
1 World Motors Inc
20489 Leslie St, East Gwillimbury, ON L0G 1R0
647-627-8748
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
235,622KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GX9DUD58412
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 235,622 KM
Vehicle Description
Hi, selling 2013 Ford escape SE, in Excellent condition,very smooth drive,chilled Ac,power window,power locks,automatic transmission,Cruze control, for only 4,999 plus hst and licencing.
To book an appointment or further details,please contact Ahmad Zia 6476278748
1world motors inc.
20489 Leslie street Queensville ON
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
