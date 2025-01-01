Menu
<p>Hi, selling 2013 Ford escape SE, in Excellent condition,very smooth drive,chilled Ac,power window,power locks,automatic transmission,Cruze control, for only 4,999 plus hst and licencing.</p><p>To book an appointment or further details,please contact Ahmad Zia  6476278748</p><p>1world motors inc.</p><p>20489 Leslie street Queensville ON</p>

2013 Ford Escape

235,622 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Escape

SE

12879107

2013 Ford Escape

SE

Location

1 World Motors Inc

20489 Leslie St, East Gwillimbury, ON L0G 1R0

647-627-8748

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
235,622KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GX9DUD58412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 235,622 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Used 2013 Ford Escape SE for sale in East Gwillimbury, ON
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-627-8748

