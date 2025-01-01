Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 Ford Focus SE for sale in East Gwillimbury, ON

2013 Ford Focus

172,197 KM

Details Features

$4,099

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12879935

2013 Ford Focus

SE

Location

1 World Motors Inc

20489 Leslie St, East Gwillimbury, ON L0G 1R0

647-627-8748

  1. 1755642017
  2. 1755642017
  3. 1755642019
  4. 1755642018
  5. 1755642018
  6. 1755642017
  7. 1755642017
  8. 1755642017
  9. 1755642017
  10. 1755642017
  11. 1755642017
  12. 1755642018
  13. 1755642017
  14. 1755642017
  15. 1755642017
  16. 1755642017
  17. 1755642018
  18. 1755642017
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,099

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
172,197KM
VIN 1FADP3K27DL109904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,197 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1 World Motors Inc

Used 2006 BMW 7 Series 750Li for sale in East Gwillimbury, ON
2006 BMW 7 Series 750Li 94,371 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Focus SE for sale in East Gwillimbury, ON
2013 Ford Focus SE 172,197 KM $4,099 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance for sale in East Gwillimbury, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance 187,176 KM $6,999 + tax & lic

Email 1 World Motors Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1 World Motors Inc

1 World Motors Inc

20489 Leslie St, East Gwillimbury, ON L0G 1R0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-627-XXXX

(click to show)

647-627-8748

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,099

+ taxes & licensing>

1 World Motors Inc

647-627-8748

2013 Ford Focus