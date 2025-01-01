$6,799+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT
Location
1 World Motors Inc
20489 Leslie St, East Gwillimbury, ON L0G 1R0
647-627-8748
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,799
+ taxes & licensing
Used
135,745KM
VIN 1G1PC5SB2E7369791
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,745 KM
Vehicle Description
Hi. Selling 2014 Chevrolet Cruze , in excellent condition ,very smooth drive, chilled ac, cruise control, power windows, power locks, automatic transmission, keyless entry for only $6,799 certified plus hst n licencing. To book an appointment or for further details, please contact (Ahmad Zia) 6476278748
1world motors Inc.
20489 Leslie st Queensville Ontario
1world motors Inc.
20489 Leslie st Queensville Ontario
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 1 World Motors Inc
2010 Buick Lucerne CXL 128,765 KM $6,799 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Optima LX 211,188 KM $6,299 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT 184,555 KM $7,199 + tax & lic
Email 1 World Motors Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1 World Motors Inc
20489 Leslie St, East Gwillimbury, ON L0G 1R0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-627-XXXX(click to show)
$6,799
+ taxes & licensing>
1 World Motors Inc
647-627-8748
2014 Chevrolet Cruze