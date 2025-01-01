Menu
Account
Sign In
Hi. Selling 2014 Chevrolet Cruze , in excellent condition ,very smooth drive, chilled ac, cruise control, power windows, power locks, automatic transmission, keyless entry for only $6,799 certified plus hst n licencing. To book an appointment or for further details, please contact (Ahmad Zia) 6476278748<br><div> 1world motors Inc. 20489 Leslie st Queensville Ontario</div>

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

135,745 KM

Details Description Features

$6,799

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Watch This Vehicle
12920117

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

1 World Motors Inc

20489 Leslie St, East Gwillimbury, ON L0G 1R0

647-627-8748

  1. 1756522485
  2. 1756522485
  3. 1756522485
  4. 1756522485
  5. 1756522485
  6. 1756522485
  7. 1756522485
  8. 1756522485
  9. 1756522485
  10. 1756522485
  11. 1756522485
  12. 1756522485
  13. 1756522485
  14. 1756522485
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,799

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
135,745KM
VIN 1G1PC5SB2E7369791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,745 KM

Vehicle Description

Hi. Selling 2014 Chevrolet Cruze , in excellent condition ,very smooth drive, chilled ac, cruise control, power windows, power locks, automatic transmission, keyless entry for only $6,799 certified plus hst n licencing. To book an appointment or for further details, please contact (Ahmad Zia) 6476278748

1world motors Inc.

20489 Leslie st Queensville Ontario

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1 World Motors Inc

Used 2010 Buick Lucerne CXL for sale in East Gwillimbury, ON
2010 Buick Lucerne CXL 128,765 KM $6,799 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Optima LX for sale in East Gwillimbury, ON
2015 Kia Optima LX 211,188 KM $6,299 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in East Gwillimbury, ON
2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT 184,555 KM $7,199 + tax & lic

Email 1 World Motors Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1 World Motors Inc

1 World Motors Inc

20489 Leslie St, East Gwillimbury, ON L0G 1R0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-627-XXXX

(click to show)

647-627-8748

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,799

+ taxes & licensing>

1 World Motors Inc

647-627-8748

2014 Chevrolet Cruze