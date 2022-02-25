Menu
1987 Jaguar XJ6

350,317 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

1987 Jaguar XJ6

1987 Jaguar XJ6

Sovereign

1987 Jaguar XJ6

Sovereign

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

350,317KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 8444985
  VIN: SAJCL1249HC475071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 350,317 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLD AS IS NO SAFETY NO WARRANTY  OMVIC MAKE US SAY THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLS AS IS UNFIT NOT E TESTED AND NOT REPRESENTED AS BEING IN ROAD WORTHY CONDITION MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY  THE VEHICLE MAY NOT BE USED AS A MEANS OF TRANSPORATION AND MAY REQUIRE  SUBSTANITAL REPAIRES AT PURCHASERS EXPENSE  IT MAY NOT BE POSSIBLE TO REUISTER THE VEHICLE TO BE DRIVEN IN ITS CURRENT CONDITION PRICN NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof

