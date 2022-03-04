Menu
1995 Chevrolet C30/K30

84,100 MI

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

ROADTREK 210

ROADTREK 210

Location

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8498039
  • VIN: 1GBGG39K0SF155667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 84,100 MI

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED  MUST SEE 210 ROADTREK  TOO MUTCH TO LIST   LOW MILES    PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

