1995 Chevrolet C30/K30
ROADTREK 210
Location
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
84,100MI
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8498039
- VIN: 1GBGG39K0SF155667
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 84,100 MI
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED MUST SEE 210 ROADTREK TOO MUTCH TO LIST LOW MILES PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
