$9,795+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,795
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2000 Ford Mustang
2000 Ford Mustang
Convertible
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$9,795
+ taxes & licensing
143,780KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9773329
- Stock #: 3021
- VIN: 1FAFP444SYF233848
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 143,780 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS BACK UP CAMERA PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
SUMMER COMMING
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0