Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2000 Ford Mustang

143,780 KM

Details Description Features

$9,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,795

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
2000 Ford Mustang

2000 Ford Mustang

Convertible

Watch This Vehicle

2000 Ford Mustang

Convertible

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

  1. 1680036311
  2. 1680036321
  3. 1680036331
  4. 1680036341
  5. 1680036352
  6. 1680036362
  7. 1680036372
  8. 1680036382
  9. 1680036393
  10. 1680036405
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$9,795

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
143,780KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9773329
  • Stock #: 3021
  • VIN: 1FAFP444SYF233848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 143,780 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS BACK UP CAMERA PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

SUMMER COMMING

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales

2014 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 194,750 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Accord Cr...
 117,560 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2000 Ford Mustang Co...
 143,780 KM
$9,795 + tax & lic

Email Celebrity Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Call Dealer

705-322-XXXX

(click to show)

705-322-6311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory