2005 Ford Mustang

183,245 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2005 Ford Mustang

2005 Ford Mustang

2005 Ford Mustang

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

183,245KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10108002
  • Stock #: 3062
  • VIN: 1ZYFT80N995518583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 3062
  • Mileage 183,245 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

2005 Ford Mustang
Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

