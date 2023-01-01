$7,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2005 Ford Mustang
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
183,245KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10108002
- Stock #: 3062
- VIN: 1ZYFT80N995518583
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 183,245 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
