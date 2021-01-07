2005 Mercedes-Benz C230

+ taxes & licensing
705-322-6311
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
SOLD AS IS NO SAFETY OMVIC MAKE US SAY THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS IS UN FIT NOT E TESTED AND IS NOT REPRESENTED AS BEING IN ROAD WORTHY CONDITION MECHANICALLYSOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GURANTEED LEVEL OF QUAILTY THE VEHICLE MAY NOT FIT FOR USE AS A MEANS OF TRANSPORATION AND MAY REQUIRE SUBSTATIAL REPAIR S AT PURCHASERS EXEPENSE IT ALSO NOT BE POSSIBLE TO REGISTER THE VEHICLE TO BE DRIVEN IN ITS CURRENT CONDITION PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0