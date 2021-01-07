Menu
2005 Mercedes-Benz C230

145,375 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

Kompressor

Location

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

145,375KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6595417
  • VIN: WDBRF40J05F606097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,375 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLD AS IS NO SAFETY  OMVIC MAKE US SAY THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS IS UN FIT NOT E TESTED AND IS NOT REPRESENTED AS BEING IN ROAD WORTHY CONDITION MECHANICALLYSOUND OR  MAINTAINED AT ANY GURANTEED LEVEL OF QUAILTY THE VEHICLE MAY NOT FIT FOR USE AS A MEANS OF TRANSPORATION AND MAY REQUIRE SUBSTATIAL REPAIR S AT PURCHASERS EXEPENSE IT ALSO NOT BE POSSIBLE TO REGISTER THE VEHICLE TO BE DRIVEN IN ITS CURRENT CONDITION PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

