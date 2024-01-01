$19,995+ tax & licensing
2006 GMC K2500
HEAVY DUTY 4X4 REG CAB 8 FT BOX
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
40,883KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GTHK24U46E173649
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 40,883 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA THAT RIGHT 40883 KM LOW LOW PLOW 8 FT WITH SIDES 2 FT 10 FT TOTAL A/C TILT REG CAB 8 FT BOX UNDERSIDE VERY CLEAN NO RUST PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Exterior
Winter Tires
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
10 FT BLIZZARD PLOW
Email Celebrity Auto Sales
