<p>CERT  AND E  TESTED  CAR FAX CANADA       THAT RIGHT   40883  KM LOW LOW  PLOW 8 FT WITH SIDES 2 FT  10 FT TOTAL  A/C TILT REG CAB 8 FT BOX    UNDERSIDE VERY CLEAN  NO RUST   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2006 GMC K2500

40,883 KM

$19,995

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

40,883KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GTHK24U46E173649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 40,883 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT  AND E  TESTED  CAR FAX CANADA       THAT RIGHT   40883  KM LOW LOW  PLOW 8 FT WITH SIDES 2 FT  10 FT TOTAL  A/C TILT REG CAB 8 FT BOX    UNDERSIDE VERY CLEAN  NO RUST   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Winter Tires

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

10 FT BLIZZARD PLOW

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

