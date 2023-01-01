$12,995+ tax & licensing
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2007 Dodge Ram 2500
2007 Dodge Ram 2500
ST 4X4 HD 4 DOOR LARMIE
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
280,558KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9773317
- Stock #: 3018
- VIN: 3D3KS28DX7G755885
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 280,558 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TYESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE LEATHER HEATED SEATS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRROR SEAT SILDER REMOTE START WINTER TIRE FOGS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
