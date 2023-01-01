2007 Dodge Ram 2500

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 8 0 , 5 5 8 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9773317

9773317 Stock #: 3018

3018 VIN: 3D3KS28DX7G755885

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 280,558 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.