2007 Dodge Ram 2500

280,558 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2007 Dodge Ram 2500

2007 Dodge Ram 2500

ST 4X4 HD 4 DOOR LARMIE

2007 Dodge Ram 2500

ST 4X4 HD 4 DOOR LARMIE

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

280,558KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9773317
  • Stock #: 3018
  • VIN: 3D3KS28DX7G755885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 280,558 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TYESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE LEATHER HEATED SEATS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRROR SEAT SILDER REMOTE START WINTER TIRE FOGS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

