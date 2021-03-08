Menu
2007 Ford Focus

156,940 KM

Details Description Features

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

SES

Location

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

156,940KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6691082
  • VIN: 1FAFP37N87W253606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,940 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE HEATED SEATS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS TILT CRUISE  FOGS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player

