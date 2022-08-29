Menu
2007 Ford Mustang

0 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

CONVERTABLE

Location

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9231181
  • Stock #: 2985
  • VIN: 1ZVFT84N675341435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 2985
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE POWER WNDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System

