$7,995+ tax & licensing
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2007 Ford Mustang
2007 Ford Mustang
CONVERTABLE
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Used
Excellent Condition
- Stock #: 2985
- VIN: 1ZVFT84N675341435
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE POWER WNDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
