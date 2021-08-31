Menu
2007 Toyota Tundra

149,750 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2007 Toyota Tundra

2007 Toyota Tundra

4X4 SR5 4 DOR 8FT BOX

2007 Toyota Tundra

4X4 SR5 4 DOR 8FT BOX

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

149,750KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7751730
  • VIN: 5TFCT54147X001092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 149,750 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/ C TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS  MIRRORS TOW PACKAGE HEATED MIRRORS  AM FM CD MP3 REMOTE START   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
remote start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Warranty Available
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
TON COVER

