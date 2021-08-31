2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

Menu
82,750 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

SE

SE

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

+ taxes & licensing

82,750KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7761243
  • Stock #: 2855
  • VIN: 2D8HN44H28R809594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 82,750 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C REAR HEAT AND A/C TIT CRUISE STO N GO SEATS POWERWINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS AM FM  CD   MP3 PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Trailer Hitch
CD Player
LOW KM

