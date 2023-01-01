$8,995+ tax & licensing
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Ford F-150
XLT E CAB 4X4
Location
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
389,523KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10065108
- Stock #: 3059
- VIN: 1FTRX14W88FB64130
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 389,523 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEAT BOX LINER AM FM CD PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Seat Anchors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0