2008 Ford F-150

389,523 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

XLT E CAB 4X4

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

389,523KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10065108
  • Stock #: 3059
  • VIN: 1FTRX14W88FB64130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3059
  • Mileage 389,523 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEAT  BOX LINER AM FM CD   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

