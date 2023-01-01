2008 Ford F-150

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 8 9 , 5 2 3 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10065108

10065108 Stock #: 3059

3059 VIN: 1FTRX14W88FB64130

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3059

Mileage 389,523 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Child Seat Anchors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.