2008 Ford F-150

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 382,050 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player SiriusXM Radio

