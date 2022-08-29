Menu
2008 Ford F-150

382,050 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2008 Ford F-150

2008 Ford F-150

4X4 E CAB XLT

2008 Ford F-150

4X4 E CAB XLT

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

382,050KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9042613
  • Stock #: 2948
  • VIN: 1FTRX14W88FB64130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2948
  • Mileage 382,050 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT BOXLINER POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS CRUISE PRICE NOTINCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Warranty Available
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

