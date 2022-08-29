$11,995+ tax & licensing
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2008 Ford F-150
4X4 E CAB XLT
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
382,050KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Stock #: 2948
- VIN: 1FTRX14W88FB64130
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT BOXLINER POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS CRUISE PRICE NOTINCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Warranty Available
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
