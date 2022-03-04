Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford F-250

269,135 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
2008 Ford F-250

2008 Ford F-250

4X4 4DOOR SUPER DUTY

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford F-250

4X4 4DOOR SUPER DUTY

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

269,135KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8507801
  • Stock #: 2889
  • VIN: 1FTSW21518ED03297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2889
  • Mileage 269,135 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE TOW PACKAGE LIGHT BARS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS REMOTE START  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales

2011 GMC Sierra 1500...
 247,520 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
1995 Chevrolet C30/K...
 84,100 MI
$29,995 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Journey C...
 215,225 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Email Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Call Dealer

705-322-XXXX

(click to show)

705-322-6311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory