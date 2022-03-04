$17,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford F-250
4X4 4DOOR SUPER DUTY
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
269,135KM
Used
Good Condition
- Stock #: 2889
- VIN: 1FTSW21518ED03297
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 269,135 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE TOW PACKAGE LIGHT BARS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS REMOTE START PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
