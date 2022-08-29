$13,995+ tax & licensing
2008 GMC K1500
SIERRA 4X4 4 DOOR
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
218,870KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9052453
- Stock #: 2954
- VIN: 2GTEK13CX81284698
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 218,870 KM
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE SPRAY LINER BOX COVER POWEER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRROR FOGS TOW PACKAGE PRICE NOR INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
CD Player
Box Cover
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
