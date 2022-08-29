Menu
2008 GMC K1500

218,870 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2008 GMC K1500

2008 GMC K1500

SIERRA 4X4 4 DOOR

2008 GMC K1500

SIERRA 4X4 4 DOOR

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

218,870KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9052453
  • Stock #: 2954
  • VIN: 2GTEK13CX81284698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2954
  • Mileage 218,870 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE SPRAY LINER BOX COVER POWEER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRROR FOGS TOW PACKAGE  PRICE NOR INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
CD Player
Box Cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

