2008 GMC Sierra 1500

248,870 KM

Details

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

4X4 SLT 4 DOOR MAX

4X4 SLT 4 DOOR MAX

Location

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

248,870KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 6523378
  • Stock #: 2801
  • VIN: 2GTTEK13T681187784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2801
  • Mileage 248,870 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLD ASIIS NO WARRANTY NO SAFETY   OMVIC MAKE US SAY THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS IS  NOT E TESTED AND ID NOT REPRESENTED AS BEING IN ROAD WORTHY CONDITION MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT AND GURANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY  THE VEHICLE MAY NOT BE FIT FOR MEANS OF TRANSPORATION AND MAY REQUIRE SUBSTANITAL REPAIRES AT PURCHASERS EXPENSE  IT MAY NOT BE POSSIBLE TO REGISTER THE VEHICLE TO BE DRIVEN IN ITS CURRENT CONDITION  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Automatic Headlights
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
GPS Navigation
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Lifted
BOX COVR

