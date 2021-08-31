2008 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 2 1 0 , 7 5 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8071744

8071744 VIN: 2GTEK13CX81284698

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 210,750 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features TON COVER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.