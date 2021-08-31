Menu
2008 GMC Sierra 1500

210,750 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

4X4 SLE 4 DOOR

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

4X4 SLE 4 DOOR

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

210,750KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8071744
  • VIN: 2GTEK13CX81284698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 210,750 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR PROOF A/ C TILT CRUISE ON STAR FOGS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS AM FM CD TON COVER SPRAY BOX LINER  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Warranty Available
CD Player
TON COVER

