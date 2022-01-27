Menu
2008 GMC Sierra 1500

210,180 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

4X4 SLE

Location

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

210,180KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8151910
  • VIN: 2GTEK19C981234124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 210,180 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX   CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL   TIKLT CRUISE REMOTE START POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS FOGS AM FM CD  REAR DEFOGGER ON STAR PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

