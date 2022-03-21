Menu
2008 Lincoln MKX

243,170 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2008 Lincoln MKX

2008 Lincoln MKX

AWD LIMITED

2008 Lincoln MKX

AWD LIMITED

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

243,170KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8965546
  VIN: 2LMDU88C18J05045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 243,170 KM

Vehicle Description

CERET AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL LEATHER HEATED AND COOLING SEATS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS TAIL GATE SUNROOF TILT CRUISE AUTO LIGHTS FOGE AM FM CD SAT NEW TIRES  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

