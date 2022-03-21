$10,995+ tax & licensing
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Lincoln MKX
AWD LIMITED
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
243,170KM
Used
Good Condition
- VIN: 2LMDU88C18J05045
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 243,170 KM
Vehicle Description
CERET AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL LEATHER HEATED AND COOLING SEATS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS TAIL GATE SUNROOF TILT CRUISE AUTO LIGHTS FOGE AM FM CD SAT NEW TIRES PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
