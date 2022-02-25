$12,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Mazda B-Series
E CAB 4X4
Location
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
112,280KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8353836
- VIN: 4F4ZR47E18PM04411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,280 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX LOW LOW KM A/C TILT CRUISE TON COVER BOXLINER POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Warranty Available
CD Player
TON COVER
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0