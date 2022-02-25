Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Mazda B-Series

112,280 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
2008 Mazda B-Series

2008 Mazda B-Series

E CAB 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Mazda B-Series

E CAB 4X4

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

112,280KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8353836
  • VIN: 4F4ZR47E18PM04411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,280 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR  FAX LOW LOW KM   A/C TILT CRUISE TON COVER BOXLINER POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Warranty Available
CD Player
TON COVER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales

2005 Chevrolet Silve...
 307,160 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Santa F...
 263,950 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Sorento
 178,950 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Email Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Call Dealer

705-322-XXXX

(click to show)

705-322-6311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory