Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA LOW LOW KM SUMMER HEAR   A/C FOGS TILT CRUISE ON STAR POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS STEERING CONTROLS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX  </p>

2008 Saturn Sky

94,570 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Saturn Sky

REDLINE

Watch This Vehicle
12735777

2008 Saturn Sky

REDLINE

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

  1. 1752102541018
  2. 1752102541540
  3. 1752102541991
  4. 1752102542465
  5. 1752102542936
  6. 1752102543387
  7. 1752102543841
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,570KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G8MG35XX8Y106287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 3310
  • Mileage 94,570 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA LOW LOW KM SUMMER HEAR   A/C FOGS TILT CRUISE ON STAR POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS STEERING CONTROLS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

LOW LOW KM SUMMER HEAR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales

Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee 4X4 NORTH LATITUDE for sale in Elmvale, ON
2016 Jeep Cherokee 4X4 NORTH LATITUDE 194,130 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2003 Ford Mustang Convertible for sale in Elmvale, ON
2003 Ford Mustang Convertible 156,160 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 30 ANNIVERSARY STO & GO for sale in Elmvale, ON
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 30 ANNIVERSARY STO & GO 218,330 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Email Celebrity Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-322-XXXX

(click to show)

705-322-6311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2008 Saturn Sky