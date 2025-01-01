$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2008 Saturn Sky
REDLINE
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
94,570KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G8MG35XX8Y106287
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 3310
- Mileage 94,570 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA LOW LOW KM SUMMER HEAR A/C FOGS TILT CRUISE ON STAR POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS STEERING CONTROLS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Additional Features
LOW LOW KM SUMMER HEAR
