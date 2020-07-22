Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Toyota RAV4 AWD

334,850 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
2008 Toyota RAV4 AWD

2008 Toyota RAV4 AWD

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Toyota RAV4 AWD

Limited

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

334,850KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5476104
  • Stock #: 2661
  • VIN: JTMBK31V186046850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2661
  • Mileage 334,850 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA 1 OWNER DRIVEN DAILY A/C CLIMATE CONTROL AM FM CD MP3 SUNROOF TILT CRUISE POQWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Included
AM/FM CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales

2006 Infiniti G35 S
 262,850 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic
2008 Mazda B-Series ...
 195,025 KM
$2,995 + tax & lic
2006 Ford Freestyle ...
 156,680 KM
$2,995 + tax & lic

Email Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Call Dealer

705-322-XXXX

(click to show)

705-322-6311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory