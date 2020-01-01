Menu
2009 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

2009 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 191,375KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4449351
  • VIN: 2A84R54X39R68542
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE REAR A/C HEAT DVD FOGS POWER SLIDERS WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEATS STOW A GO SEATS AM FM CD MP3 SUN ROOF PRICE NOT INLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Sliding Doors
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • DVD / Entertainment
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

