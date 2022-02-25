Menu
2009 Dodge Caliber

125,750 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2009 Dodge Caliber

2009 Dodge Caliber

SXT

2009 Dodge Caliber

SXT

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

125,750KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8275839
  • Stock #: 2887
  • VIN: 1B3HB48A39D106581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2887
  • Mileage 125,750 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT AM FM CD  POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS 4 SNOW TIRES PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Warranty Available
CD Player
4 snow tires

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

