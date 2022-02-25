$5,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2009 Dodge Caliber
2009 Dodge Caliber
SXT
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
125,750KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8275839
- Stock #: 2887
- VIN: 1B3HB48A39D106581
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2887
- Mileage 125,750 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT AM FM CD POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS 4 SNOW TIRES PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Warranty Available
CD Player
4 snow tires
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0