2009 Dodge Ram 1500

169,850 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

4X4 4 DOOR

4X4 4 DOOR

Location

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

169,850KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7785381
  • Stock #: 2858
  • VIN: 1D3HV18P69S731228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,850 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT AUTO LIGHTS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS HEATED MIRRORS BOX LINER TON COVER TOW PACKAGE  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Box liner
Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
remote start
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
BOX COVER

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

