2009 Dodge Ram 1500

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 9 , 8 5 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7785381

7785381 Stock #: 2858

2858 VIN: 1D3HV18P69S731228

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 2858

Mileage 169,850 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Box liner Interior Air Conditioning Power Door Locks remote start Seating Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features BOX COVER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.