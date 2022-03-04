$12,995+ tax & licensing
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
705-322-6311
2009 Dodge Ram 1500
4X4 4 DOOR
Location
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
210,325KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8599658
- VIN: 1D3HV18T39S823376
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 210,325 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE POWER SEAR WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS AM FM CD SAT REMOTE START TOW PACKAGE HEATED MIRRORS FOGS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
TON COVER
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0