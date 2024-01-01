Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERT AND E TESTED  I OWNER 2 SETS TIRES AND RIMS  A/C TILT CAP SPRAY LINER REMOTE START TOW PACKAGE TILT CRUISE   POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  8 FT BOX PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2009 Dodge Ram 2500

315,570 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Dodge Ram 2500

4X4 SXT 4 DOOR 8 FT BOX

Watch This Vehicle
11962881

2009 Dodge Ram 2500

4X4 SXT 4 DOOR 8 FT BOX

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

  1. 1732728109
  2. 1732728114
  3. 1732728112
  4. 1732728108
  5. 1732728103
  6. 1732728098
  7. 1732728103
  8. 1732728102
  9. 1732728110
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
315,570KM
Good Condition
VIN 3D7KS28T59G515801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3233
  • Mileage 315,570 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED  I OWNER 2 SETS TIRES AND RIMS  A/C TILT CAP SPRAY LINER REMOTE START TOW PACKAGE TILT CRUISE   POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  8 FT BOX PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
remote start
Anti-Theft System

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

1 Owner
Cap
SNOW ON RIMS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales

Used 2009 Dodge Ram 2500 4X4 SXT 4 DOOR 8 FT BOX for sale in Elmvale, ON
2009 Dodge Ram 2500 4X4 SXT 4 DOOR 8 FT BOX 315,570 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4x4 High Country for sale in Elmvale, ON
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4x4 High Country 256,750 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford F-250 SUPER DUTY 4X4 4 DOOR for sale in Elmvale, ON
2015 Ford F-250 SUPER DUTY 4X4 4 DOOR 245,430 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Email Celebrity Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-322-XXXX

(click to show)

705-322-6311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
2009 Dodge Ram 2500