$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2009 Dodge Ram 2500
4X4 SXT 4 DOOR 8 FT BOX
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Used
315,570KM
Good Condition
VIN 3D7KS28T59G515801
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3233
- Mileage 315,570 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED I OWNER 2 SETS TIRES AND RIMS A/C TILT CAP SPRAY LINER REMOTE START TOW PACKAGE TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS 8 FT BOX PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
remote start
Anti-Theft System
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
1 Owner
Cap
SNOW ON RIMS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Celebrity Auto Sales
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
