Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Ford Fusion

175,520 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
2009 Ford Fusion

2009 Ford Fusion

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford Fusion

SEL

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

175,520KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6691088
  • VIN: 3FAHP08Z89R123694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,520 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND  E TESTED

 CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEAT TILT CRUISE KEY LESS SUNROOF HEATED MIRRORS AF MF CD MP3 SIRIUS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales

2008 Ford F-150 E CA...
 213,575 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2012 GMC Acadia SLE
 228,850 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Veracru...
 207,820 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Email Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Call Dealer

705-322-XXXX

(click to show)

705-322-6311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory