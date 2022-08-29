$11,995+ tax & licensing
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2009 GMC Savana 1500
Z71 4X4 4 DOOR SLE
Location
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
294,230KM
Used
Good Condition
- Stock #: 2993
- VIN: 3GTEK13329G243992
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL CAP BOX LINER TOW PACKAGE ON STAR STERRING CONTROLS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEAT AM FM CD PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Warranty Available
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Cap
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
