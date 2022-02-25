Menu
2009 Honda Civic

137,210 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

DXG

2009 Honda Civic

DXG

Location

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

137,210KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8449359
  • Stock #: 2907
  • VIN: 2HGFA16459H112102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,210 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TYESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  AM FM CD  LOW LOW KM PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
LOW KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

