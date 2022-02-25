$6,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2009 Honda Civic
2009 Honda Civic
DXG
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
137,210KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8449359
- Stock #: 2907
- VIN: 2HGFA16459H112102
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2907
- Mileage 137,210 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TYESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS AM FM CD LOW LOW KM PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
LOW KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0