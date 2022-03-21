$8,795+ tax & licensing
$8,795
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL AWD
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$8,795
+ taxes & licensing
231,410KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8715518
- Stock #: 2931
- VIN: 5NMSG73E49H289756
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2931
- Mileage 231,410 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE HEATED SEAT POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS STERRING CONTROLS AM FM CD XM PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0