$13,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2009 Toyota Tundra
2009 Toyota Tundra
4X4 DOOR SR5
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
484,750KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8981503
- Stock #: 2949
- VIN: 5TFBX54159X089949
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2949
- Mileage 484,750 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE SPRAY LINER BOX COVER POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS FOGE HEATED MIRRORS AM FM CD MP3 HEATED MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
BOX COVER
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0