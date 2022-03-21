Menu
2010 Buick Enclave

197,475 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

AWD CXL

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

197,475KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8753042
  • VIN: 56ALVCED1AJ156430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 197,475 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C CLIMATE CONTROL  REAR A/C HEAT LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF NAV AM FM CD ON START REMOTE START  TILT CRUISE FOGS STERRING CONTROLS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS TAIL GATE SEATS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

