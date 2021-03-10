Menu
2010 Chevrolet Equinox

147,780 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

LT

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

147,780KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6819743
  VIN: 22CNALDEW9A6400899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,780 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL FOGS ON STAR HEATED MIRRORS  POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS TILT CRUISE AM FM CD  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Anti-Theft System
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
On Star

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

