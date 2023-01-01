$5,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2010 Chrysler Town & Country
2010 Chrysler Town & Country
TOURING
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
309,210KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10181346
- Stock #: 3068
- VIN: 2A4RR5DX2AR313621
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 3068
- Mileage 309,210 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE SUNROOF DVD TILT CRUISE AM FM CD SAT POWER SLIDERS TAIL GATE SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRIRS FOGS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0