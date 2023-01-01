Menu
2010 Chrysler Town & Country

309,210 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

TOURING

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

309,210KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Stock #: 3068
  • VIN: 2A4RR5DX2AR313621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C CLIMATE SUNROOF DVD TILT CRUISE AM FM CD SAT  POWER SLIDERS TAIL GATE SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRIRS FOGS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

