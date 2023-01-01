Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

151,198 KM

$8,795

+ tax & licensing
$8,795

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,795

+ taxes & licensing

151,198KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10357869
  • Stock #: 3089
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DE5AR42007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 3089
  • Mileage 151,198 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS AM FM CD SAT PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

