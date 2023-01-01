$8,795+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,795
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$8,795
+ taxes & licensing
151,198KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10357869
- Stock #: 3089
- VIN: 2D4RN4DE5AR42007
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 3089
- Mileage 151,198 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS AM FM CD SAT PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0