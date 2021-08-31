Menu
2010 Dodge Journey

142,850 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2010 Dodge Journey

2010 Dodge Journey

SXT

2010 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

142,850KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7659334
  • VIN: 3D4PG5FV9AT195372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,850 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRIORS FOGS HEATED MIRRORS AM FM CD MP3 SIRUIS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights

